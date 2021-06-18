7 Indian Navy pilots awarded prestigious “Wings” at passing out parade

AMN

Seven Indian Navy pilots were awarded the prestigious “Wings” by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag officer, Commanding in Chief Eastern Naval Command at the passing out parade today.

The graduation of the 96th Helicopter Conversion Course was held at the INS Rajali Air Base Arakkonam.

The pilots were given rigorous training for 22 weeks at the Helicopter training Schools under strict compliance of COVID protocols. The newly qualified pilots will be appointed to various frontline operational units of the Indian Navy such as reconnaissance, Surveillance, SAR and anti piracy patrols. A total of 752 pilots of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard as well as from friendly foreign nations have undergone training at the Helicopter Training School, Rajali.