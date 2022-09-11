7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

WEB DESK

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning. The US Geological Survey in a statement said that the quake, with a depth of 90 kilometers, struck near the town of Kainantu.

Local media said that power outages and damage to buildings were reported in parts of Papua New Guinea. According to media reports, the town has a population of roughly 8,500 people.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, but later said there was no longer a threat.

In 2018, at least 125 people were killed when a magnitude 7.5 quake struck the nation’s central region.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of eastern Australia.