6th BIMSTEC Summit to focus on trade, security and regional cooperation

The 6th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is set to take place on April 4 in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme “Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC,” according to a release from the BIMSTEC Secretariat.

The summit, being held three years after the 5th Summit in Colombo (which was conducted virtually in 2022), will be preceded by a meeting of BIMSTEC Senior Officials on April 2 and a meeting of BIMSTEC Foreign or External Affairs Ministers on April 3.

According to the release, the summit aims to strengthen collaboration among the seven member states—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—to address shared security and developmental challenges.

The agenda includes adopting the 6th BIMSTEC Summit Declaration, which will outline the leaders’ vision and directives, as well as the Bangkok Vision 2030, a pioneering roadmap for future cooperation among member states.

Key agreements slated for signing include the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation, designed to boost cargo and passenger transport across the Bay of Bengal, enhancing trade and travel. Additionally, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between BIMSTEC and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as well as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), marking the beginning of new developmental partnerships.

The summit will also see the adoption of the Rules of Procedure for BIMSTEC Mechanisms, complementing the BIMSTEC Charter to strengthen the institutional framework for regional cooperation. Furthermore, the Report of the Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC—finalized after six meetings in 2024 and consultations with stakeholders—will be presented, with member states already initiating implementation steps.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global political and economic landscape, the 6th BIMSTEC Summit is expected to reinforce the organization’s role as the sole regional body in the Bay of Bengal, fostering cooperation to address security and sustainable development challenges.

Since its inception in June 1997, BIMSTEC has held five summits in Bangkok in 2004, New Delhi in 2008, Nay Pyi Taw in 2014, Kathmandu in 2018, and Colombo in 2022.

The upcoming summit marks a pivotal moment in shaping BIMSTEC’s future agenda across key sectors such as agriculture and food security, connectivity, environment and climate change, people-to-people contact, science, technology and innovation, security, and trade, investment, and development. BIMSTEC is also focusing on sub-sectors including the Blue Economy and Disaster Management.

