BSNL Launches “Customer Service Month” – April 2025

Apr 1, 2025

AMN / New Delhi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s pioneering state-owned telecommunications provider, is proud to announce April 2025 as “Customer Service Month”  — a nationwide initiative dedicated to enhancing customer experience and building stronger connections with its users under the unifying theme “Connecting with Care.”

As part of BSNL’s renewed focus on service excellence and its long-standing commitment to “Customer First”, all BSNL Circles, Business Areas, and Units will actively participate in this month-long engagement drive.

The initiative aims to re-engage customers across all segments — rural, urban, enterprise, and retail — with a dedicated emphasis on:

  • Improving mobile network quality
  • Enhancing FTTH and broadband reliability
  • Enhancing leased circuits/MPLS reliability
  • Ensuring billing transparency
  • Expediting customer grievance redressal

During this month, BSNL will actively collect feedback across all touchpoints — through its website, social media channels, dedicated customer forms, and direct outreach. Significantly, all feedback will be centrally consolidated and reviewed directly by the Office of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), BSNL.

“BSNL’s journey is rooted in the voice of every customer. As the only telecom provider to launch a truly Made-in-Bharat 4G network, we move forward with swadeshi pride and a commitment to serve with sincerity, speed, and strength — listening, learning, and leading toward a digital Viksit Bharat.”   — Shri A. Robert J Ravi, ITS, CMD, BSNL

BSNL invites customers across all services — mobile, FTTH, broadband, landline, and enterprise — to share their feedback, experiences, and suggestions through the official Customer Service Month portal:

🔗 [cfp.bsnl.co.in]

