Moody’s projects India’s GROWTH at 6.5% , leading G-20 Nations

Moody’s Ratings said India’s growth at 6.5 per cent will remain the highest amongst the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and continued monetary easing. The report released today said that the country will continue to attract capital and withstand any cross-border outflow. In its report on emerging markets, Moody’s said emerging economies are exposed to choppy waters from the churn of US policies. It said economic activity in the fastest-growing economies will slow slightly from high levels but remain strong this year and next.

