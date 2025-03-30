Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign capital market cooperation agreement

Mar 31, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), and Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen regional capital market cooperation, marking a significant milestone. The agreement aims to facilitate technology sharing, human resource collaboration, product development, regulatory cooperation, investor protection, and knowledge exchange across the three markets.


“This initiative will foster deeper regional cooperation while creating new opportunities for investors and market participants,” the PSX said in a statement. Key areas of collaboration include system development, digital transformation, cross-exchange training, harmonization of regulatory frameworks, and exploration of cross-border listing opportunities. “This strategic partnership marks a significant step in regional market integration. By combining our strengths, these exchanges can drive innovation and enhance market resilience,” said Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).


Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, called the agreement a “transformative chapter” in regional cooperation. “Through this partnership with Colombo and Dhaka, we aim to elevate market standards, foster sustainable growth, and create value for all market participants,” he said. The MoU establishes a formal platform for ongoing collaboration, with working groups set to implement the framework. The alliance is expected to boost market liquidity, enhance product diversity, strengthen regulations, and promote technological innovation in the region, the PSX statement added.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Imports from India rise as Bangladeshi exporters struggle with lead times

Mar 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Investments Boost Sri Lankan Economy, Says Indian CEO Forum President

Mar 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices up amid US’s pressure on Venezuela and Iran

Mar 28, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign capital market cooperation agreement

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: BNP urges Yunus to remove advisers compromising govt’s neutrality

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Imports from India rise as Bangladeshi exporters struggle with lead times

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NIA Arrests Accused Involved In Human Trafficking To US

31 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!