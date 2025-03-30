Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign capital market cooperation agreement

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), and Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen regional capital market cooperation, marking a significant milestone. The agreement aims to facilitate technology sharing, human resource collaboration, product development, regulatory cooperation, investor protection, and knowledge exchange across the three markets.



“This initiative will foster deeper regional cooperation while creating new opportunities for investors and market participants,” the PSX said in a statement. Key areas of collaboration include system development, digital transformation, cross-exchange training, harmonization of regulatory frameworks, and exploration of cross-border listing opportunities. “This strategic partnership marks a significant step in regional market integration. By combining our strengths, these exchanges can drive innovation and enhance market resilience,” said Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).



Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, called the agreement a “transformative chapter” in regional cooperation. “Through this partnership with Colombo and Dhaka, we aim to elevate market standards, foster sustainable growth, and create value for all market participants,” he said. The MoU establishes a formal platform for ongoing collaboration, with working groups set to implement the framework. The alliance is expected to boost market liquidity, enhance product diversity, strengthen regulations, and promote technological innovation in the region, the PSX statement added.