India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
64 nations call for ‘orderly departure’ of people leaving Afghanistan

Statement calls on parties to respect safe, orderly departure of foreign nationals, Afghans who wish to leave country

NEWS DESK

As many as 64 countries issued a joint statement late Sunday calling for the safe and orderly departure of anyone who wants to leave Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s stunning takeover.

Among the countries that signed the joint statement were Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

“Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

“Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order,” said the statement.

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossings must remain open and calm must be maintained,” it noted.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

Lightning advance

The statement comes after the Taliban made rapid military advances, taking control of the country as Afghan government forces fled or surrendered.

The Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday, according to the group’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid.

This came following an eventful day which saw minute-to-minute developments, including the Taliban’s entering the besieged capital and the departure of embattled President Ashraf Ghani along with his close aides.

Ghani, who was dubbed “the former president” by the head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, in a video message, left the country.

