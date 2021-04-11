NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2021 05:53:05      انڈین آواز

5 Militants killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

AGENCIES

FIVE militants were gun down by security forces in south Kashmir since last evening in two separate encounters that had broken out between security forces and militants at Hadipora Shopian and Semthan in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Police said that three terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit were killed in Hadipora Shopian encounter whereas in Semthan Bijbehara, two terrorists who were responsible for killing an Army Jawan two days back were neutralised today.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that in the Shopian encounter, a joint team of security forces and parents made efforts and appealed to the newly recruited terrorist to surrender but other terrorists didn’t allow him to surrender.

SPORTS

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champions Argentina (2-2) 3-2 in a shootout

AMN / Buenos Aires A penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh in the dying moments of the moments of ...

Book Review: De-mystifying Indian Cricket’s Myths

Review by Harpal Singh Bedi There is a myth that Cricket in India gained popularity after it won the 1983 ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

