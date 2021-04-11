5 Militants killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

AGENCIES

FIVE militants were gun down by security forces in south Kashmir since last evening in two separate encounters that had broken out between security forces and militants at Hadipora Shopian and Semthan in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Police said that three terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit were killed in Hadipora Shopian encounter whereas in Semthan Bijbehara, two terrorists who were responsible for killing an Army Jawan two days back were neutralised today.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that in the Shopian encounter, a joint team of security forces and parents made efforts and appealed to the newly recruited terrorist to surrender but other terrorists didn’t allow him to surrender.