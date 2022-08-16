FreeCurrencyRates.com

16 Aug 2022

49 Ivory Coast soldiers held in Mali charged with undermining state security

WEB DESK

In Mali, the prosecutor has said that the 49 Ivory Coast soldiers held since July on accusations of being mercenaries have now been charged with undermining state security. Mali’s prosecutor in the counterterrorism unit gave an update on the soldiers’ situation. Ivory Coast has been demanding the release of the soldiers since their detention July 10.

The soldiers are charged with criminal association, attack and conspiracy against the government. The Ivorian soldiers were detained upon their arrival in Mali at the airport in Bamako, the capital. They were sent to Mali to secure a building belonging to an airline company that was carrying out a contract with the German contingent of peacekeepers with the United Nations mission in Mali.

Tensions between Mali and Ivory Coast have increased since the soldiers were arrested.

