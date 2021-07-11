49 Bangladeshi migrants rescued off the coast of Tunisia

AMN/ WEB DESK

49 Bangladeshi migrants have been rescued off the coast of Tunisia from a sunken boat in the mediterrenean sea on Thursday. According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency, the undocumented Bangladeshi migrants boarded the oil platform Didon after their boat sank about 80 kilometers off the coastal town of Zarzis near the Libyan border.

The migrants were between the age of 16-50 and they were headed to Europe after leaving the Libyan coast on July 5. The rescued migrants were handed over to the National Guard of Tunisia.

Earlier, on July 3, 43 Bangladeshi migrants drowned in the Mediterranean sea trying to go to Italy from Libya.

In a similar incident on June 25, Tunisian authorities had rescued 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded at the Mediterranean sea trying to cross into Europe from neighboring Libya.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) since January this year more than 1000 migrants set off from Libya hoping to reach Europe. They have ended up in Tunisia.