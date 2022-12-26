46,000 People forced to evacuate due to Philippines floods

WEB DESK

In Philippines, nearly 46,000 people have been evacuated from their homes after severe flood inundated central and southern parts of the nation of 110 million people yesterday. Country’s Civil defence officials said two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain flooded parts of the central and southern region.

The disaster dampened the Christmas celebrations in the mainly Catholic nation’s most important holiday. Civil defence officials told media that the water level rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased. The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.