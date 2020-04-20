43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tamil Nadu today

AMN

43 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today in Tamil Nadu, taking the total to 1520 while 46 others were discharged. The state health minister Dr C Vijayabhaskar told reporters in Chennai this evening that two people died of the disease in the last twenty four hours raising the total loss of lives to 17. He expressed anguish that the mortal remains of a senior neurosurgeon who died of the disease at a private hospital in Chennai last evening could not be laid to rest at the Kilpauk cemetery in the city due to resistance by the locals. He said the fear of spread of the disease from dead bodies is totally unfounded. He also stressed that the results of the rapid antibodies test indicate that there is no community spread in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 3rd.