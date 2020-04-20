Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

4 COVID-19 patients recovered in Jharkhand

AMN/ Ranchi

Among 42 positive Corona cases being detected in Jharkhand, recovery of 4 patients have been confirmed by the medical officials of the state. The first positive patient detected in the state, who was a Malaysian national and had participated in Markaz at Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi has tested negative today.

Four Corona positive patients – 1 from Ranchi, 2 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Simdega have tested negative. The test reports have brought some relief to health department. All these infected patients had been quarantined at isolation wards in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, one new positive case has been detected today from Bokaro district confirmed Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand taking the total to 42 cases.

On the other side, a new COVID19 testing centre has been set up in Ranchi to actuate the pace of Corona medical tests, after approval from ICMR. This is the fourth testing centre of the state and second in state capital.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

