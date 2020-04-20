4 COVID-19 patients recovered in Jharkhand

AMN/ Ranchi

Among 42 positive Corona cases being detected in Jharkhand, recovery of 4 patients have been confirmed by the medical officials of the state. The first positive patient detected in the state, who was a Malaysian national and had participated in Markaz at Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi has tested negative today.

Four Corona positive patients – 1 from Ranchi, 2 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Simdega have tested negative. The test reports have brought some relief to health department. All these infected patients had been quarantined at isolation wards in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, one new positive case has been detected today from Bokaro district confirmed Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand taking the total to 42 cases.

On the other side, a new COVID19 testing centre has been set up in Ranchi to actuate the pace of Corona medical tests, after approval from ICMR. This is the fourth testing centre of the state and second in state capital.