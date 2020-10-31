Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
31 Oct 2020

4 more deaths take COVID toll to 168 in Manipur

AMN

In Manipur, four persons died due to COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours taking the total fatality in the State to 168.

On the other hand, 230 persons including 13 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours in Manipur thus making the total count of positive cases so far in the State to 18,502.

Among fresh positive cases 217 are locals and do not have travel history. They are suspected to be infected through local transmission.

One thousand fifty seven persons were discharged in the past 24 hours in the State and the recovery rate has improved to 80.32 per cent.

So far, Manipur has recorded total recovered cases of 14,862 while the number of active cases is 3,472.

