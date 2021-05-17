4 leaders arrested in Narada case, granted interim bail by CBI court

AMN

In West Bengal, four leaders arrested in the Narada case have been granted interim bail by the CBI court. Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and the former mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee into the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata this morning and arrested them. Chargesheet, filed against them was placed before the CBI court today during the virtual hearing. The judge rejected the agency’s plea and granted bail to the accused.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee personally went to Nizam Palace and stayed there for six hours while party supporters demonstrated throughout the state, ignoring the strict restrictions in place due to Covid. Police retorted to lathi charge to disperse the violent crowd in front of Nizam Palace. TMC supporters also demonstrated in front of the Governor House in Kolkata.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the state administration for not taking proper action to maintain law and order.

However, the ruling TMC has accused the BJP of doing vindictive politics. MP of the party Avishek Banerjee has asked supporters to refrain from activities violating the lockdown norms and expressed faith in judiciary. It may be noted that in 2016, some leaders of the then leaders of Trinamool Congress and a high ranked police officer had been caught on camera accepting money. The sting operation was done by Mathew Samuel of Narada news.