AMN

Rajkot city and adjoining areas of Saurashtra region in Gujarat felt mild earthquake this morning. According to sources, the earthquake was felt for a few seconds at 7.40 AM and was measured 4.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale.

Many people in Rajkot city rushed out from their homes. There are no reports of any loss of life or major damage to the properties so far.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called the district collectors of Rajkot, Amreli and Surendranagar and assessed the situation.