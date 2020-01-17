36 Union Ministers to visit J&K

They will disseminate information about centre’s policies for overall development

AMN

A group of Union Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir beginning tomorrow. Thirty-six Union Ministers will visit different districts in both the Divisions of the Union Territory till 24th of this month.

Minister of State for Home G Kishen Reddy has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, informing about the visit of these Ministers.

In his letter, Mr Reddy said that Home Minister Amit Shah has desired that all members of the Union Council of Ministers pay a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The objective of visit is to disseminate information about the importance of the Centre’s policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government.