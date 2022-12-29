356th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj being celebrated across the country

AMN

The 356th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj is being celebrated across the country today with religious fervor and gaiety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recalled his contribution towards serving humanity. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that his unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come.

In Bihar, the main function of the birth anniversary known as Prakash Parv will be celebrated at midnight at the gurdwara Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib at Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the Tenth Sikh Guru. A special Diwan has been decorated at Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara. Shabad Kirtan has been organized and devotees have been paying their Ardas (obeisance) since early morning. With the culmination of Akhand Path the main ritual of Prakash Utsav will be performed.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from abroad and across the country are participating in the birth anniversary celebrations. Devotees are paying obeisance to the founder of Khalsa Panth at the holy gurudwara. Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have extended greetings of Prakash Parv to the people of the state.