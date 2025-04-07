Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

3-day meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee begins to decide key interest rates

Apr 7, 2025
AMN

A 3-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin in Mumbai today to decide the key benchmark interest rates or repo rates. The meeting will be the first monetary policy meeting for the financial year 2025-26, which will determine the outcome of the key lending rates for the central bank, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. RBI conducts the Monetary Policy Committee meeting every two months in a year, marking six meetings for a financial year where it decides on the interest rates based on multiple factors like money supply, inflation outlook, and other macroeconomic indicators.

“This meeting marks the first MPC session of the new fiscal year and comes shortly after the Union Budget 2025, which emphasized boosting consumption through income tax slab changes. Economists and market analysts will closely monitor the committee’s decisions, particularly regarding any changes to the repo rate, which currently stands at 6.25 per cent. The MPC’s stance will provide insights into the RBI’s approach to balancing economic growth and inflation control in the upcoming fiscal year.

