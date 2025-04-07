Bangladesh receives record-high $3.29 billion in inward remittances in Mar 2025

Bangladesh received a record-high US$3.29 billion in inward remittances in March 2025, marking the highest monthly inflow in the country’s history.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday, remittance inflows in March saw a staggering 64.7 percent year-on-year growth compared to $1.99 billion in March 2024.

During the first nine months (July- March) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, expatriates sent a total of $21.77 billion in remittances. This is significantly higher than the $17.07 billion received in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year 2023-24, reports United News of Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the country’s gross Foreign currency reserves have risen to $25.63 billion. The surge came after a significant increase in remittance inflows.

However, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology under the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), Bangladesh’s net reserves currently stand at $20.46 billion, reports Bangladesh Sanghbad Sanstha (BSS).