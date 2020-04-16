Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2020 08:54:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

$ 3.9 bn disbursed to more than 320 mn people to provide swift & targeted assistance: Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India stressed the role of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 countries in safeguarding the lives and livelihood of people while maintaining macroeconomic stability in a sustainable manner in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

In her intervention at the virtual session of the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the measures taken by Government of India to provide the vulnerable sections with swift, timely and targeted assistance.

She said, within a couple of weeks, India has disbursed financial assistance amounting to 3.9 billion dollars to more than 320 million people so far. She informed the meeting that the disbursal is being done with a special focus on direct benefit transfer through digital technology so that the exposure of beneficiaries to public places is minimised. She told the finance ministers and central bank governors that India is now reaping benefits of the farsighted measures of financial inclusion which are part of the pioneering reforms carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman also said that the monetary policy measures undertaken by Government of India, Reserve Bank of India and other regulators have helped de-freeze the market and catalyse credit flows. These measures include liquidity support of 50 billion dollars, regulatory and supervisory measures for credit easing, relief on debt servicing through moratoriums on instalments of term-loans, eased working capital financing and deferred interest payments on such financing.

She said, the G20 Plan to combat Covid19 will guide individual and collective actions of the G20 members in responding to the pandemic in short and medium term. The Action Plan aims to protect lives, safeguard people’s jobs and incomes, restore confidence, preserve financial stability, revive growth and recover strongly. This plan also provides for helping countries needing assistance, coordinating in public health and financial measures and minimising disruption to global supply chain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!