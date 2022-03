AMN/ WEB DESK

The second convoy of India’s humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari in Amritsar today for Afghanistan’s Jalalabad.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this is part of India’s commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by World Food Programme in Afghanistan. He said India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan.