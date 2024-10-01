Indian pavilion hosts 29 country’s leading companies at WETEX 2024, Bolstering UAE-India Green Collaboration

AMN / WEB DESK

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition is a standout event in the global sustainability calendar. It is the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities and related sectors. It is one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide.

This year’s WETEX has attracted 68 sponsors and 37 partners and supporters. A total of 2800 companies from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition. It includes 21 international pavilions and covers an area of 87,494 square metres.

The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024 began on October 1st at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring a strong Indian presence with 29 leading companies participating in the Indian pavilion. The event, organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), continues through October 3rd, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in renewable energy, water treatment, and environmental technologies.

“The UAE and India enjoy long-standing, historic strategic and trade relations, as well as decades of collaboration and partnership in several sectors. The wide participation of Indian companies in WETEX 2024 is a clear reflection of the strength of these ties, as they join to showcase their technologies in energy, water, and sustainability ” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, highlighted the significance of Indian participation at WETEX 2024. He emphasized that the companies in the Indian pavilion are demonstrating advanced technologies and sustainable projects that support the green economy and contribute to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The robust Indian presence at WETEX reflects the flourishing UAE-India economic relationship, which has gained momentum since the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May 2022. Trade volume between the two nations reached an impressive $84.5 billion from April 2022 to March 2023, with projections suggesting it could hit $100 billion by 2027. The UAE has emerged as a significant investor in India, ranking seventh with investments totaling $18 billion in 2023.

Rishabh Sanghvi, Vice-President of the Water Purification And Treatment Association of Gujarat (WAPTAG), reported a 50% increase in WAPTAG members’ participation compared to the previous year. He emphasized India’s growing self-reliance in water treatment technologies, noting that exports in this sector have been surging by 200-300% annually. Sanghvi stated, “Water Treatment Industry in India is growing at a very rapid pace, and India, which was mostly dependent on technologies and products from other countries, is now self-reliant with state-of-the-art facilities developed within India, providing sustainable solutions not just to the Indian market but globally.”

WETEX 2024 features 16 international pavilions from 14 countries, underscoring its global significance in promoting sustainable technologies and fostering international partnerships. The event continues to serve as a vital platform for companies to showcase their latest innovations and for countries to strengthen their economic and technological ties in the pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​