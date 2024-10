AMN/ WEB DESK

Domestic benchmark equity indices were trading up in today’s early trade following positive cues from Asian peers and US markets. Sensex was up 161 points or 0.19 percent to trade at 84,461 and Nifty was up 47 points or 0.18 percent at 25,858, when the reports last came in.

In the global markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Jakarta are trading in the green. Only the markets of Seoul and Taipei are in the red. The US markets was closed with gains yesterday.