इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 11:12:15      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu CM, appeals MPs, MLAs to contribute for relief of Cyclone Michaung

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Tamil Nadu CM, appeals MPs, MLAs to contribute for relief of Cyclone Michaung

AMN / CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK.Stalin has appealed to the Legislative and Parliament Members to contribute for the relief of Cyclone Michaung to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund. He has donated one month’s salary towards the cause. Many organisations and individual members have been donating materials as an immediate relief to people affected from cyclone. The State Government has also announced a WhatsApp number- 7397766651 to contribute for cyclone relief.

A committee of senior officials of the State Government has been set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation work. 

Actor Politician Kamal Hassan also appealed to the people to do relief work in affected areas. Voluntary organisations from other districts are sending relief material to the affected areas in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. As there are temporary shelters in schools and colleges and also due to clearance of flood waters, the State Government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in all the four districts. Some district administrations have asked the public to contribute for relief measures of Cyclone Michaung. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart