Tamil Nadu CM, appeals MPs, MLAs to contribute for relief of Cyclone Michaung

AMN / CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK.Stalin has appealed to the Legislative and Parliament Members to contribute for the relief of Cyclone Michaung to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund. He has donated one month’s salary towards the cause. Many organisations and individual members have been donating materials as an immediate relief to people affected from cyclone. The State Government has also announced a WhatsApp number- 7397766651 to contribute for cyclone relief.

A committee of senior officials of the State Government has been set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation work.

Actor Politician Kamal Hassan also appealed to the people to do relief work in affected areas. Voluntary organisations from other districts are sending relief material to the affected areas in Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. As there are temporary shelters in schools and colleges and also due to clearance of flood waters, the State Government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in all the four districts. Some district administrations have asked the public to contribute for relief measures of Cyclone Michaung.