Out of 685, 23 Muslim candidates get selected for UPSC Civil Services 2021

Areeba Noman, Qualified UPSC Examination, Rank 109. She is from Sultanpur UP

Click here for full results:

WEB DESK

Out of total 685 successful candidates, 23 Muslims have been selected for UPSC Civil Services 2021 results of which was declared on Monday May 30.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May, 2022, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2022/may/doc202253059801.pdf