Remarks on Prophet: Iran summons Indian Ambassador to foreign ministry

Tehran, IRNA

Indian ambassador to Tehran was summoned by Foreign Ministry’s director-general for South Asian affairs to hear the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian nation’s protest here on Sunday evening over an insult of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a TV show in India.

The deputy foreign minister in the meeting informed the Indian ambassador of the deep sorrow of both the Iranian government and the Iranian nation about the regretful incidence.

The Indian ambassador, too, expressed regret over the happening and said that insulting the prophet of Islam (PBUH) was quite unacceptable.

He said that the matter is also not reflecting the viewpoint of the Indian government, which respects all religions maximally, adding that the insulter had no government position, but was a member of a party, but after that move he was also fired from that party.