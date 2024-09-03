THE INDIAN AWAAZ

22 bodies found after Mi 8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Kamchatka

Sep 2, 2024

The bodies of all 22 victims killed in the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Kamchatka region have been found.  On a social media post, the Kamchatka region’s Minister for Emergency situations, Sergei Lebedev said the bodies of the victims have been found and handed over to the forensic medical examination authorities. The search and rescue operation has been completed, he added.

A helicopter carrying 22 people went missing in the Russian Far East’s Kamchatka region 0n August 31. The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero airline, lost communication shortly after take of and failed to respond to a scheduled call.

