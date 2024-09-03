Sri Lanka gears up for first phase of voting in Presidential Elections

Sri Lanka is gearing up for the first phase of voting in the Presidential Elections, with over 700,000 state sector employees scheduled to cast their postal ballots this week. With 38 candidates in the fray, the front runners would be hoping to get a head start for the elections scheduled on September 21st with tomorrow’s commencement of Postal voting.

According to the Election Commission in Sri Lanka, voters can mark their postal votes at District Secretariats and the offices of the Election Commission on 4th September 2024.

As the race towards the presidential elections takes shape, government officials will cast their votes through postal voting starting tomorrow. A total of over 7 lakh 12 thousand individuals are eligible to vote through postal ballot in this election. With corruption being a significant topic during the election campaign, the candidates have presented their manifestos with a hope of winning the vote of the government officials as well as the general voter.

The elections commission in Sri Lanka announced that the postal voting will be conducted on September 4th, 5th, and 6th. The Election Commission also noted that government employees who are unable to cast their votes by post on those dates will be able to vote at district secretariat offices on September 11th and 12th.