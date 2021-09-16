21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State to held in Tajikistan

PM Modi to address plenary session of Summit virtually
AMN / WEB DESK
The 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State will be held tomorrow in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in a hybrid format. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation and address the plenary session of the Summit through video-link. At Dushanbe, India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.
In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said, this is the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India will participate as a full-fledged member of SCO.
This Summit assumes significance as the organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of future cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed.