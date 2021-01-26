20 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government today said that more than 20 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. Union Health Ministry said, in the last 24 hours, more than four lakh people were inoculated across seven thousand 764 sessions. Karnataka stands at top position with over two lakh 31 thousand jabs followed by Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 96.90 per cent with the total recovery of more than 15 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore three lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Covid-19 active cases are on a continuously declining trajectory in the country.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is one lakh 77 thousand 266 which comprises only 1.66 per cent of the total positive cases. India’s Cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world. The Ministry said, India’s deaths per million population are amongst the lowest in the world.