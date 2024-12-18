The Indian Awaaz

20 BJP MPs were Absent during introduction of “One Nation, One Election” Bill in Lok Sabha

Dec 18, 2024

Party to send Notice to absentee MPs

Staff Reporter / New Delhi 

The BJP will send notices to MPs who were not present in the Lok Sabha during the introduction of the government’s flagship “One Country One Election Bill”, party sources said. More than 20 BJP MPs were absent during the division of the house. The party had earlier sent a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to be present in the House.

The absence of the MPs was not a roadblock to the two bills meant to amend the Constitution and permit simultaneous parliamentary and state elections. 

But it did provide ammunition to the Congress, which claimed it was evidence that the government did not have enough support on the issue.

The bills were passed by simple majority, as required by the rulebook; 269 MPs voted in favour and 198 opposed it.

But the Congress pointed out that a Constitution amendment bill needs two-thirds majority to get passed.

“Undoubtedly the government has larger numbers on its side… but to pass it (bills to amend the Constitution) you need a 2/3 majority that they very clearly don’t have,” Congress’s Shashi Tharoor told reporters. “It is obvious (then) that they should not persist too long with this,” he added.

Earlier the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The government plans to send it to a committee for discussion and get everyone on board, especially because the huge numbers that will be required to make the switch that will involve a series of amendments to the Constitution. These amendments will then have to be ratified by the governments of all states and union territories.

