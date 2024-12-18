Constitution strengthened roots of democracy, Ensured peaceful power transfer: Amit Shah

Special discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India in the Rajya Sabha

Staff Reporter / new delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Indian Constitution is not just a document for the government but is a fundamental inspiration for the welfare of the marginalized and nation-building.

He highlighted that the Constitution has strengthened roots of democracy in the country and ensured the transfer of power without shedding a drop of blood. Replying to a special discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday, he launched a scathing attack on opposition over its allegation of undermining the Constitution while listing out several amendments made by the Congress during its rule including the first Constitutional amendment to curtail the freedom of expression. The Minister said that during the 16 years rule of BJP, the Constitutional amendments were made only 22 times, while in the 55 years of Congress rule, 77 amendments were affected.

Mr. Shah said that Congress increased the tenure of Lok Sabha and Assemblies through Constitutional Amendment out of fear of losing polls. He also added that unlike Congress, the current government made constitutional amendments to implement GST, giving Constitutional Status to OBC Commission, allowing 10 percent reservation to EWS Category and providing reservation in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies to women. The Minister also hit out at the opposition over its allegation of EVM tampering saying they are questioning it in Maharashtra after losing the polls while they do not have any problem when it won elections in Jharkhand. He alleged that Congress lost elections as people found they were carrying fake copies of the Constitution.

He also asserted that BJP will never allow reservation on the basis of religion in the country. The Minister accused the Congress of trying to give reservation to a particular community by raising the cap of 50 percent on quota. Mr Shah also alleged that the Congress also deprived minority women of their rights. He asserted that the Narendra Modi government has freed the country from the mindset of slavery.

In his address, Mr Shah said that the people of the country and the Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who used to say that India would never be able to become economically independent as today it is the fifth largest economy of the world. Mr Shah said this debate on the Constitution will make people realise how the country has moved forward and also makes the citizens realise that it is because of the basic sentiments of the Constitution, the very foundations of democracy have been deepened in the last 75 years. He said, Indian democracy, however, has reached deep into every corner, undergoing numerous changes without spilling a drop of blood. We have made reforms based on ideas, campaigns, and by silencing arrogance, all for the people of this country. Mr. Shah observed that in the last 75 years, there are many nations which became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. He said, on the other hand , Indian democracy is deep-rooted and the people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically.

On Uniform Civil Code, Mr Shah said that it is the BJP government in Uttarakhand which has brought it in the State and asserted that BJP will bring Uniform Civil Code in every State. He also asked Congress party whether there should be a common law for every religion or not and why it supports the Muslim Personal Law.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, Leader of the House and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said, India is not just the largest democracy, but the mother of democracy. He said, as per Indian ethos, democracy comprises freedom, acceptability, equality and inclusivity, allowing citizens to lead dignified life. Mr Nadda said, Government is dedicated to this very vision. He said, the nation is indebted to constituent assembly members who shaped the Indian Constitution. Mr. Nadda also alleged that in the past Congress party had bulldozed the constitution. The leader of the Upper House said Congress attacked independence of Judiciary and superseded several judges who gave dissent note against the nefarious design of the then government. The Union Minister of Health alleged that Congress misused Article 356 ninety times to remove stable governments in the states. He said One Nation, One Election was in force in the country from 1952 to 1967 but the arrangement was disturbed by Congress. Sushmita Dev of TMC alleged that one percent of the population are controlling 40 percent of the nation’s wealth. She accused the Government of being silent on the Manipur issue. JD (U) leader and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur hit out at the opposition Congress saying it imposed emergency and attacked the Constitution. DMK MP P Wilson alleged that the Government is undermining Parliament. He alleged that over 221 bills passed in the last Lok Sabha were done without debate or less than an hour of discussion.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the constitutional and civilizational values of the country are very important. He said, for the BJP, the mantra is nation first and it has always supported the move of nation’s growth. Mr Yadav criticised the Congress for spreading lies against the government that it will change the Constitution when voted to power during the Lok Sabha elections. Mr Yadav said, the results of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls have taught the lesson to the opposition.

John Brittas of CPI(M) said, unity can not be maintained without democracy, secularism and federalism in the country. He alleged that BJP is involved in destabilizing state governments ruled by opposition parties. Sanjay Singh of AAP alleged that the names of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are being removed from electoral rolls of Delhi in the garb of intruders. Contesting the views of AAP MP, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the due process being adopted in removal of electorates as it is in the provision of inclusion and removal of names. Mr. Nadda appealed to not politicize the issue and see it through the constitutional perspective. He took a dig at the AAP saying why the ruling party in Delhi is making it an issue. Treasury bench members created noisy scenes objecting to some of the remarks made by Mr Singh during his speech.

Senior JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda also participated in the discussion along with Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, Mamata Thakur of TMC, RJD MP Manoj Jha, Rwngwra Narzary of UPPL, Niranjan Bishi of BJD, Abdul Wahab of IUML and others. Later the House was adjourned for the day.