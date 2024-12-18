Parliament witnesses chaos over Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar

PM Modi defends HM Amit Shah

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Opposition parties today staged a protest in the Parliament House Complex against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha yesterday. The members from Congress, DMK, Left, RJD, AAP and some other parties joined the protest which was attended by Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK MP T R Balu and Manoj Jha of RJD.

Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others, participated in the protests, holding up pictures of Ambedkar and accusing Shah of insulting Dr. Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, labeling Shah’s comments “blasphemous” and an attempt to undermine Ambedkar’s role in shaping the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, accusing the Congress party of insulting and failing to empower the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities during its years in power.

In a series of posts on X , PM Modi said that Shah has exposed Congress’ dark history of undermining Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and ignoring the welfare of SC/ST communities. He added that Congress was stung and stunned by the facts Shah presented, which led them to resort to theatrics in response.

“In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics. Sadly, for them, people know the truth!” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi listed a series of actions by the Congress that were detrimental to Ambedkar’s legacy, including attempts to defeat him in elections, denying him the Bharat Ratna, and blocking a place of honor for his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall. He also highlighted the party’s long-standing disregard for the SC/ST communities.

“The list of the Congress’ sins towards Dr. Ambedkar includes getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, with Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue. They denied him a Bharat Ratna and a place for his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi reiterated that his government’s commitment to Ambedkar’s vision was evident in various social and economic initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana, all of which he claimed have benefited the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also defended Shah, accusing Congress of sidelining Ambedkar during his lifetime. “They defeated him twice in elections. His name will be written in golden letters,” Meghwal said in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress for its historic mistreatment of Ambedkar, saying that the party had denied him the Bharat Ratna and defeated him in elections. He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi’s government had made significant strides in honoring Ambedkar, including the establishment of Panchteerth and plans for a 450-foot statue of Ambedkar on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, set to be completed by 2026.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that it was the Congress which had insulted Dr Ambedkar. Talking to media outside Parliament, Mr Singh alleged that Dr Ambedkar had to resign from the Union Cabinet of that time due to first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.