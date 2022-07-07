FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2022 12:50:10      انڈین آواز

185 pilgrims arrives in Jeddah under Saudi king’s guest program

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Saudi authorities treat over 43,000 pilgrims before Hajj

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday received 185 pilgrims at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport as part of the guest program of King Salman.

This year’s program enables representatives from the the 41 countries working in the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, along with relatives of martyrs and people injured in terrorist attacks, to perform their Hajj rituals.

The king’s generous gesture comes in line with the Kingdom’s permanent efforts to serve pilgrims, build positive relations with other countries

The ministry is taking care of the guests to ensure that they will be provided with all the services they need throughout their Hajj journey.

Services include accommodation, transportation, meals and any other services they may need while performing their rituals.

The guest program also provides other services to the pilgrims, most notably securing travel tickets, obtaining visas, providing medical care, as well as providing round the clock buses from accommodation to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The king’s generous gesture comes in line with the Kingdom’s permanent efforts to serve pilgrims, build positive relations with other countries and open wider horizons for strengthening ties in the Muslim world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) co ...

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

خبرنامہ


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

تیل برآمد کرنے والے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے سیکرٹری جنرل کا انتقال

تیل برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے بڑے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے نائجی ...

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart