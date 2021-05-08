180 districts in India have not seen a single corona virus case in last seven days: Dr Harshvardhan

AMN / WEB DESK

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harshvardhan has said that 180 districts in the country have not seen a single corona virus case in the last seven days. He said, only 0.39 percent patients are on ventilator support and 3.70 per cent are on oxygen supported beds. The Health Minister today chaired the 25th Group of Ministers meeting on Covid-19.

During the meeting, steps to ensure adequate availability of oxygen, therapeutics, diagnostics and medical equipments were reviewed. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai and other officials took part.

Dr. Harshvardhan said, more than 16 crore 73 Covid vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far. He expressed concern over the glaring gap between the first dose and second dose. He said, the Central Government is pursuing aggressively with the states and trying to motivate the people to come forward for the second jab.