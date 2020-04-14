Latest News

4,53,289 people recovered from coronavirus
India extends lockdown till 3rd May
World’s largest postal service turns lifesaver
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,19,686
Trump claims ‘total’ power to lift lockdown
Coronavirus: UK Government not to relax lockdown this week
UK: Nurse who treated Boris Johnson ‘should be given medal’

180 confirmed corona cases, 3 deaths reported across UN system worldwide

WEB DESK

Deputy Spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that over 180 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported across the United Nations system worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, there are close to 2 million coronavirus cases across the world and 1 lakh 19 thousand and 687 deaths. The US has the maximum number of 5 lakh 82 thousand, 607 cases in the world and over 23,000 people have died in the country from COVID-19.

