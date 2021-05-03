1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

AMN

On Oxygen, briefing media in New Delhi today, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, 1500 Pressure Swing Absorption, PSA oxygen generation plants are being developed. He said, to increase availability of medical oxygen, Government is working on converting nitrogen plants into oxygen plants. Mr Agarwal said, Government has identified 14 industries with PSA nitrogen plants and 37 plants have also been identified.

Additional Secretary in Home Ministry Piyush Goyal said, there is enough oxygen available in the country. He said, the production of Oxygen has now increased to around 9 thousand Metric Tonnes. Mr Goyal said, Government is also importing Oxygen from abroad.

He said, every hospital must ensure judicious use of Oxygen according to the guidelines issued by Health Ministry. Mr Goyal requested citizens that along with the Government, they should also ensure that no hoarding or black marketing of Oxygen is done.