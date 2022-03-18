14th Annual Summit between India and Japan to be held tomorrow

FILE

The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit will be held tomorrow. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official two-day visit to New Delhi beginning tomorrow for the Annual Summit.

Briefing media in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this will be the first meeting between the two leaders. He said India-Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their special strategic global partnership.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo Pacific region and beyond.