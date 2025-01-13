The Indian Awaaz

13 reservoirs in Sri Lanka start spilling due to heavy rainfall

Jan 13, 2025

In Sri Lanka, 13 reservoirs have started spilling due to high rainfall in the catchment areas in the northern part of the island. Sri Lanka’s Irrigation Department reported that Mahakandarawa, Mahawilachchiya, Nuwara Wewa, and several others have reached spill levels. Residents and those frequenting areas downstream of these reservoirs have been advised by the authorities to remain vigilant for sudden floods. The increased water levels are attributed to heavy showers occurring in the sea areas on the western side of the island. Meanwhile, the met department has said that rains are expected in several parts of the island and has advised caution due to strong winds.

