13 dead as Bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh

13 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus plunged into the Narmada river in the Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

The Pune-bound bus fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu after crashing into a railing of the bridge in Dhar.

“About 40 people were onboard the bus and 13 bodies have been recovered so far,” Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, said.

Nearly 15 people have been rescued so far. Further details are awaited.

दुर्घटना स्थल पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम मौजूद है। बस को निकाल लिया गया है।



खरगोन, धार जिला प्रशासन के साथ मैं निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। घायलों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिये हैं।



दु:ख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे,मैं व संपूर्ण प्रदेश साथ है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

“The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with Khargone, Dhar district administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

The MP CM also telephoned his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, and apprised him of the current situation at the accident site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”