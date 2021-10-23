12 trekkers from West Bengal killed in landslides in Uttarakhand

AMN

Twelve trekkers from West Bengal lost their lives in the recent landslide incidents in Uttarakhand. The State Secretariat said the trekkers were divided into two groups. A group of 11 people was caught in adverse weather condition and landslides while travelling from Lamkhaga Pass adjoining Himachal Pradesh border to Chitkul.

Eight persons lost their lives. Among them, Anita Rawat was a resident of Delhi while seven others were from West Bengal. Another team, including four porters was caught in adverse weather conditions while travelling towards Sunderdhunga via Kanakata Pass in Kumaun Range. Five more trekkers from West Bengal died in the incident.