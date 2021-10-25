Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
25 Oct 2021

Schools, colleges to reopen in West Bengal from Nov 15: CM Mamata Banerjee

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that schools and colleges in the state will reopen for physical classes from November 15. As of now, only students of classes 9 to 12 can attend schools.

The West Bengal government had in September hinted that it might allow schools and colleges to reopen in the state after the festive season, provided the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) don’t see a spurt.

Educational institutes across the state remained shut for in-campus classes since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The West Bengal, meanwhile, asked all the state government-run and aided schools to prepare for the reopening next month. According to reports, the secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to wrap up the process of repairing and sanitising the classrooms by the end of October.

