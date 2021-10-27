Delhi schools to re-open from November 1

AMN
Delhi schools will re-open from 1st of next month. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, parents will not be forced to send their kids to school. He said, all classes will be conducted in blended or hybrid mode. Mr Sisodia said, 100 per cent vaccination coverage for all Staff of the schools will be ensured.
Deputy Chief Minister said, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also allowed to perform Chhath Puja in the national capital in the public. He said, Chhath Puja will be done under strict COVID protocol.