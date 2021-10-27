Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 11:53:06      انڈین آواز

UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to withdraw the cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the state. The decision which is in line with the Allahabad High Court’s order of 8th of October will give a big relief to around three lakh people.

Principal Secretary of State Government yesterday issued an order for withdrawal of over three lakh cases against general public regarding violation of COVID protocol and lockdown guidelines. According to the order, the cases registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Sec 188 and other less grave sections which have imprisonment of maximum of two years will be withdrawn. The order says that the decision was taken in the wake of sharp decline in the COVID infection in state. The state with an estimated population of around 25 crores yesterday recorded only five new COVID cases. Currently, the active number of COVID patients in the state is less than hundred. Most of the restrictions placed on movement and other activities have also been relaxed. The State Government last week ended the night curfew in view of the decline in fresh cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

Top seeds Nikki Poonacha, Zeel Desai in the Quarters of Fenesta Open Nationals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top seeds Nikki Poonacha and Zeel Desai overpowered their spirited rivals to ...

Nishant, Deepak, Sumit, and Narender maintain India’s winning streak at World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Nishant Dev, Deepak Bhoria, Sumit and Narender put up brilliant performances ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz