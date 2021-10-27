UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to withdraw the cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the state. The decision which is in line with the Allahabad High Court’s order of 8th of October will give a big relief to around three lakh people.

Principal Secretary of State Government yesterday issued an order for withdrawal of over three lakh cases against general public regarding violation of COVID protocol and lockdown guidelines. According to the order, the cases registered under Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Sec 188 and other less grave sections which have imprisonment of maximum of two years will be withdrawn. The order says that the decision was taken in the wake of sharp decline in the COVID infection in state. The state with an estimated population of around 25 crores yesterday recorded only five new COVID cases. Currently, the active number of COVID patients in the state is less than hundred. Most of the restrictions placed on movement and other activities have also been relaxed. The State Government last week ended the night curfew in view of the decline in fresh cases.