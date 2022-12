The 11th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Regatta will begin at the Ettikulam Bay in the Kannur district on Tuesday. The Regatta is organised as a fleet race in a single crew Olympic class Laser Radial sailboat.

Teams from 27 nations, including Australia, Germany, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UK, the USA, Japan, and Myanmar are participating in the annual sailing event, hosted by Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

The Regatta will draw to a close on the 10th of this month.