11 killed in Mumbai hospital fire, CM Thackeray apologies

AT LEAST Eleven people have died so far in the fire that broke out late on Thursday night at a mall in Mumbai that houses a Covid-19 hospital.

Initially, it was reported that two Covid patients at the hospital have died in the fire while some others were feared trapped in the building.

Hours later, the Mumbai fire death toll went up to 10. Chief Fire Officer at Mumbai Fire Department said the death toll has gone up to 11 in the fire at Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall at Bhandup West.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday promised action against those found responsible for negligence behind the fire incident at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, while also apologizing to the families of the deceased.

Thackeray who visited the spot in the afternoon said there was approval for starting a temporary coronavirus treatment facility there. He was accompanied by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

“Temporary permission was granted to the hospital…it was going to end on 31st. This incident has taken place on 25th 26th…3-4 days prior,” Uddhav said.

“We will take action against those responsible for negligence. For now, I apologize to the family members of the deceased. The fire brigade has done good work, evacuated as many as possible,” he said.

The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and there were 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, when the fire broke out, another official said.