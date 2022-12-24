FreeCurrencyRates.com

10th Edition of North East Festival begins at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi

The 10th Edition of the North East Festival began at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi yesterday, December 23. The festival aims to promote the North East region’s diverse life, culture, traditions, and tourism.

Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane inaugurated the MSME Exhibition at the North East Festival. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rane said that the festival will provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs from North East regions especially women and SC/ST entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, products and create new opportunities for growth.

The Minister reiterated the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rapid development of the North East Region.

This festival has contributed a lot to boosting tourism in the northeastern states. The four-day cultural festival will showcase the best of North East India’s cultural resources in Delhi. More than one hundred MSME businesses are taking part in the festival.

They are showcasing the northeast’s handloom, handmade jewellery, handicrafts, agricultural-horticultural products, and processed food items. The festival will see several dance performances from the North East and it is also a hub for food lovers in Delhi.

