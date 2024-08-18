10 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ten people were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon early this morning. Military sources in Lebanon said several teams from the Civil Defense and the Islamic Health Authority, equipped with bulldozers and cranes, are still working to remove the rubble of the house, which was destroyed in the strike.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8 last year, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas’s attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs last month, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven others.