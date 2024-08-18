South Korea to enhance quarantine and surveillance measures for mpox

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korean authorities have decided to enhance quarantine and surveillance measures for mpox.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the decision after a meeting with medical and academic experts to discuss the potential of mpox entering the country and response strategies.

KDCA officials said that the current domestic mpox situation is manageable under existing disease control protocols. However, they decided to enhance quarantine and surveillance efforts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared a global health emergency in response to a severe outbreak of the viral disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.